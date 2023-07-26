Sioux City Bandits leaving the Champions Indoor Football League

Sioux City Bandits
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City’s local indoor football team is going to be moving to a new league.

The Bandits announced that they’ll be leaving the Champions Indoor Football (CIF) League, effective immediately. And they weren’t the only team to announce their departure from the CIF. Two other teams, the Omaha Beef and Topeka Tropics, also announced they were leaving the league.

The three teams released a joint press release Wednesday morning, which can be viewed here.

“My involvement with the Bandits spans more than 20 years.

During that time, I have grown an appreciation for how the indoor football business operates, and the positive impact every franchise can have in their community respectively.

However, I see a desire for that impact to grow, not only in Sioux City but for the new and existing communities that we will be calling partners for the 2024 season and beyond.

Each of our respective franchises all share a common vision, and it’s one that we all collectively are committed to upholding for the 2024 season and beyond.

Bandits fans, indoor football fans, just wait until you see what we have coming for all of you.”

Bandits Owner Don Belson

In addition to the Bandits, Tropics and Beef withdrawing from the CIF, two new expansion franchises in Colorado and Texas have also signed letters of intent stating they will not join the Champions Indoor Football League.

The Bandits say in the coming days they will announce which league they will be joining for the 2024 season. The Bandits have been a part of the CIF since 2014.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa man arrested after pursuit with speeds over 100 mph
Sioux City man gets 15 years in prison for stealing guns from local home
Bob's Bar in Martinsburg, Nebraska.
Bob Lamprecht, owner of Bob’s Bar in Martinsburg, NE passes away, leaving behind a local legacy
Authorities are looking to identify this suspect, who allegedly tried pass a fraudulent check...
Northwest Iowa authorities searching for suspect after pursuit Tuesday
Wanted by U.S. Marshals for violating his parole on sex abuse charges
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Michael Meyer

Latest News

Coaches Corner: West Monona’s Dan Thompson reflects back on Spartans’ big year
Explorers drop series to Saltdogs
In extra innings the Saltdogs take the win over the X's.
Explorers drop series to Saltdogs
West Monona fell to Central Springs during the Class 2A Quarterfinal round.
Coaches Corner: West Monona’s Dan Thompson reflects back on Spartans’ big year