Sioux City Bandits leaving the Champions Indoor Football League

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City’s local indoor football team is going to be moving to a new league.

The Bandits announced that they’ll be leaving the Champions Indoor Football (CIF) League, effective immediately. And they weren’t the only team to announce their departure from the CIF. Two other teams, the Omaha Beef and Topeka Tropics, also announced they were leaving the league.

The three teams released a joint press release Wednesday morning, which can be viewed here.

“My involvement with the Bandits spans more than 20 years. During that time, I have grown an appreciation for how the indoor football business operates, and the positive impact every franchise can have in their community respectively. However, I see a desire for that impact to grow, not only in Sioux City but for the new and existing communities that we will be calling partners for the 2024 season and beyond. Each of our respective franchises all share a common vision, and it’s one that we all collectively are committed to upholding for the 2024 season and beyond. Bandits fans, indoor football fans, just wait until you see what we have coming for all of you.”

In addition to the Bandits, Tropics and Beef withdrawing from the CIF, two new expansion franchises in Colorado and Texas have also signed letters of intent stating they will not join the Champions Indoor Football League.

The Bandits say in the coming days they will announce which league they will be joining for the 2024 season. The Bandits have been a part of the CIF since 2014.

This is a Developing Story. We’ll update this article as more information becomes available.

