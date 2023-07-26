Sioux City Hy-Vee to soon be home to a Wahlburgers
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City Hy-Vee will soon have a new restaurant inside.
In an announcement on their Facebook Page, the Hy-Vee on Hamilton Boulevard will open a Wahlburgers. The post mentions the need for full-time and part-time positions.
The opening date has not been announced for the new burger joint created by brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg in 2011.
