Sioux City Hy-Vee to soon be home to a Wahlburgers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City Hy-Vee will soon have a new restaurant inside.

In an announcement on their Facebook Page, the Hy-Vee on Hamilton Boulevard will open a Wahlburgers. The post mentions the need for full-time and part-time positions.

The opening date has not been announced for the new burger joint created by brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg in 2011.

