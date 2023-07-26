Sioux City Hy-Vee to soon be home to a Wahlburgers

FILE - Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee
FILE - Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee(WGEM)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A Sioux City Hy-Vee will soon have a new restaurant inside.

In an announcement on their Facebook Page, the Hy-Vee on Hamilton Boulevard will open a Wahlburgers. The post mentions the need for full-time and part-time positions.

The opening date has not been announced for the new burger joint created by brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg in 2011.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa man arrested after pursuit with speeds over 100 mph
Sioux City man gets 15 years in prison for stealing guns from local home
Bob's Bar in Martinsburg, Nebraska.
Bob Lamprecht, owner of Bob’s Bar in Martinsburg, NE passes away, leaving behind a local legacy
Authorities are looking to identify this suspect, who allegedly tried pass a fraudulent check...
UPDATE: Authorities have found suspect that led NW Iowa officers on a pursuit
Wanted by U.S. Marshals for violating his parole on sex abuse charges
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Michael Meyer

Latest News

Nebraska woman killed in Dakota County crash
New leadership at Union Pacific
Union Pacific appoints new CEO
Stay cool as temperatures reach the triple digits.
Staying cool in extreme weather
South Sioux City cancer survivor hosts fundraiser in front yard