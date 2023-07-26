South Sioux City Cancer survivor fundraises for a cause

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (KTIV) - Three years ago, doctors diagnosed a South Sioux City boy with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Ian Hernandez was just eight years old at the time.

He was admitted to Omaha’s Children’s Hospital and Medical Center in June of 2020. After a month of treatment, doctors let him come home, but Ian, and his family, made frequent return trips to Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Now 11 years old, Ian travels all over the Midwest playing baseball with his teammates. He’s strong and healthy.

Tuesday, he celebrated “Ian Hernandez Day” by selling drinks and snacks from his front yard. He’s raising money for “Angels Among Us”, an organization that helps support, comfort, and give hope to families who have a child that is fighting pediatric cancer.

“I didn’t really know that many people knew what I went through, and it just makes me happy to see that. I got so many supporters,” Ian Hernandez said.

Ian’s mom, Lacey Hernandez said the family tries to do a fundraiser every year to give back to an organization that helps families that are in similar situations.

“I think it’s teaching in a big lesson on people were there for you, and people are still there for you. We’ve got to learn how to try and give back to those people that helped us along the way,” Lace Hernandez said.

Lacey Hernandez says she is grateful for all of the support her family has received in South Sioux City.

