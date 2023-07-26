Staying cool in extreme weather

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With temperatures approaching triple digits this week, you have to find ways to stay cool.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say heat-related illness, like heat exhaustion and heat stroke, can happen quickly, so limiting your time outside is critical. If you do have to go out in the extreme heat, wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing. Plus, stay hydrated, drink plenty of water and try to avoid caffeine and alcohol because they can cause you to lose water more quickly.

“With the excess heat, you lose more moisture through your skin from sweating, when it’s more humid you actually do,” says Dr. David Ensz, MD in family medicine. “So, keep plenty of cold water, cold electrolyte drinks such as Gatorade around and just be able to access cool spots on the regular basis if you are going to be out in the prolonged heat.” Dr. Ensz says it’s important to always have a game plan when you’re having to be outdoors in extreme heat.

Being able to find a cool, shaded area is important, MidAmerican Energy has tips to help keep your home cool.

Try to keep your doors and windows closed and use the shades to block that direct sunlight. Use a fan to circulate cool air, minimize the use of stoves, TVs, dishwashers and other appliances that produce heat. The same goes for doing laundry and baking, as you should wait until later in the day.

Your pets can be a big priority as the heat increases, here are tips to keep your animals cool, and safe.

Try to keep them indoors, but when they are outside, keep them in the shade as much as possible. You’re going to want to keep them hydrated, so try to have a fresh bowl of water available at all times. When out for walks, test the ground with your own hand to make sure it’s not too hot. If the pavement is too hot, it could cause blistering on their paw pads. And most importantly, if they show any signs of a heat exhaustion or heat stroke, take them to the vet a soon as possible.

Staying out of the heat with extreme conditions can be hardest for those working outside.

Food truck workers have an extra element to worry about as they work around grills and stoves making food throughout the day. “Smash” food trailer is preparing for the heat with a new generator and fans to help circulate air. Workers say it is best to wear lose clothing near the grill because of how hot it can get in the trailer. They also keep cold towels around their necks and have plenty of cold water handy to stay hydrated.

“Someone almost had a heat stroke last year which was really scary, so we definitely made sure to implement more breaks and more ways to cool down this year,” says Izaac Lillie, line cook.

Also, remember to take frequent breaks on the job so you don’t overheat.

