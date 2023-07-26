Today the hot weather moves into Siouxland with Heat Advisories for much of the area

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. Northern parts of the area had severe thunderstorms move through that produced wind speeds up to 70 miles per hour and up to ping pong-sized hail earlier this morning.

The rest of the area stayed on the quiet side, but it is humid with temperatures in the 70s and dewpoints in the 70s, which once again is making it very muggy outside. The wind is also on the calmer side, which is causing us to see some patchy, dense fog across the region.

Today we are forecasting a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values climbing over 100 degrees. Because of that, we have Heat Advisories going into effect across the region today, with most lasting until tonight while some will last until Thursday night.

Tonight’s lows will fall into the 60s, with wind on the calmer side and also still feeling humid. Even the chance of patchy fog.

The rest of the week will be hot with heat index values over 100, but Friday we will see another hot day with the chance of severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the region under a Slight to Marginal Risk of severe weather.

