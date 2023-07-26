Today the hot weather moves into Siouxland with Heat Advisories for much of the area

**Heat Advisories for much of Siouxland today and tomorrow**
By Jacob Howard
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:02 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. Northern parts of the area had severe thunderstorms move through that produced wind speeds up to 70 miles per hour and up to ping pong-sized hail earlier this morning.

The rest of the area stayed on the quiet side, but it is humid with temperatures in the 70s and dewpoints in the 70s, which once again is making it very muggy outside. The wind is also on the calmer side, which is causing us to see some patchy, dense fog across the region.

Today we are forecasting a mostly sunny day with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values climbing over 100 degrees. Because of that, we have Heat Advisories going into effect across the region today, with most lasting until tonight while some will last until Thursday night.

Tonight’s lows will fall into the 60s, with wind on the calmer side and also still feeling humid. Even the chance of patchy fog.

The rest of the week will be hot with heat index values over 100, but Friday we will see another hot day with the chance of severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has put much of the region under a Slight to Marginal Risk of severe weather.

I have all the latest details in the attached video and on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa man arrested after pursuit with speeds over 100 mph
Sioux City man gets 15 years in prison for stealing guns from local home
Bob's Bar in Martinsburg, Nebraska.
Bob Lamprecht, owner of Bob’s Bar in Martinsburg, NE passes away, leaving behind a local legacy
Authorities are looking to identify this suspect, who allegedly tried pass a fraudulent check...
Northwest Iowa authorities searching for suspect after pursuit Tuesday
Wanted by U.S. Marshals for violating his parole on sex abuse charges
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Michael Meyer

Latest News

Today the hot weather moves into Siouxland with Heat Advisories for much of the area
Severe Weather Outlook
Strong storms become possible into Tuesday night
Severe Weather Outlook
Strong storms become possible into Tuesday night
Severe weather chance tonight then the summer heat moves into Siouxland.
Severe weather chance tonight then the summer heat moves into Siouxland.