Union Pacific appoints new CEO

New leadership at Union Pacific
New leadership at Union Pacific(Pixabay & Union Pacific)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Union Pacific announced a new chief executive officer Wednesday morning. Jim Vena will also become a member of the board.

Beth Whited was named president and Mike McCarthy was elected chairman of the board.

The leadership changes are effective August 14.

In a news release, UP said Vena will succeed Lance Fritz who is stepping down.

Once the changes are in place, the operations, finance, marketing and sales, supply chain, and technology functions will report directly to Vena.

Whited will be responsible for strategy, workforce resources, sustainability, law, corporate relations, and government affairs for UP.

Vena served as chief operating office\r from 2019-2020 and as a senior advisor to the chairman in 2021.

Whited has been with UP for more than 35 years and has held leadership roles across various departments.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa man arrested after pursuit with speeds over 100 mph
Sioux City man gets 15 years in prison for stealing guns from local home
Bob's Bar in Martinsburg, Nebraska.
Bob Lamprecht, owner of Bob’s Bar in Martinsburg, NE passes away, leaving behind a local legacy
Authorities are looking to identify this suspect, who allegedly tried pass a fraudulent check...
Northwest Iowa authorities searching for suspect after pursuit Tuesday
Wanted by U.S. Marshals for violating his parole on sex abuse charges
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Michael Meyer

Latest News

Sioux City Bandits leaving the Champions Indoor Football League
Stay cool as temperatures reach the triple digits.
Staying cool in extreme weather
South Sioux City cancer survivor hosts fundraiser in front yard
Healthbeat 4: ASIST program provides education on how to talk about suicide