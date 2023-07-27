2 die after crash in Northwest Iowa construction zone

MONDAMIN, Iowa (KTIV) - Two people from Omaha were killed in a rear-end crash Wednesday afternoon in Northwest Iowa.

According to a report from the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Interstate 29, just north of Mondamin.

Investigators say the driver of a 2012 Nissan Murano was traveling northbound through a construction zone when he rear-ended a truck with workers putting cones out to reduce traffic down to one lane, sending both vehicles into the median.

The driver of the Murano died. He has been identified as 57-year-old Tony Flowers Sr. of Omaha. Takaimia Powell, 45, of Omaha, was also killed.

A 45-year-old Missouri Valley man was also injured, as was a 39-year-old Omaha man, who was taken by Life Flight to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

ISP is still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.