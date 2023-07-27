AG Jackley releases draft explanation for initiated measure to repeal SD medical marijuana program

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley released a draft ballot explanation for a proposed amendment that would repeal South Dakota’s medical marijuana program.

The program was approved by nearly 70 percent of voters in 2020. According to a news release, the measure has been proposed by a Newell, South Dakota resident.

The repeal would make all possession, use, cultivation, sale, manufacture, sale of marijuana, and marijuana products a crime.

You can read the draft explanation here.

If approved, the measure would need to get 17,509 signatures to appear on the 2024 ballot.

The Attorney General does not take a position on the proposal, and the draft explanation is meant to educate voters on the purpose and effect of the proposed measure.

The public has until August 6 to provide comments on the draft explanation, with the final explanation being due to the Secretary of State.

Comments may be emailed to ATGballotcomments@state.sd.us or submitted via mail to the Attorney General’s Office at:

Office of the Attorney General

Ballot Comment

1302 E. Hwy. 14, Suite 1

Pierre, SD 57501

