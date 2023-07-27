Around Siouxland: Harley Summer Celebration
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Head on over to Hartley, Iowa August 4th through the 6th for the Hartley Summer Celebration!
Friday they will have a dinner served by the Hartley Lions Club, an outdoor market, a foam party, and more...
Saturday is their 5K run/walk, parade, and they will also have a ton of fun outdoor activities for kids.
Finally, Sunday they will have a community worship in the park and a vehicle fun run.
For more information and to see the full list of events, visit their Facebook page here.
