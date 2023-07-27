Dairy Queen holds Miracle Treat Day to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals

By Joe McMahan
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Here’s a good way to cool off and give to a good cause at the same time.

For every blizzard bought on Thursday, July 27 at Sioux City and Sergeant Bluff Dairy Queens the chain will donate one dollar to Children’s Miracle Network at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s.

The money will help fund children’s health care services at St. Luke’s.

“We are always in need of funding to help for equipment, for services, for our patients and our families,” said Director of Children’s Miracle Network Stacey Selk.

You have until those Dairy Queens close on the Thursday to get a blizzard and give that dollar to Children’s Miracle Network.

