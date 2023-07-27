‘First paycheck was at $15.51 an hour’ - Sioux City airport firefighters say the state cut their pay

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - State firefighters at Sioux Gateway Airport say they aren’t being paid their agreed-upon hourly wage, impacting morale and how much money the firefighters receive for working overtime.

Jacob Hagan was thrilled to become an airport firefighter about a year ago. The job he applied for said he’d be paid between $20 to $30 an hour.

But his checks? They started at just over $15 an hour. Now, Hagan and a veteran firefighter of the department are speaking out, frustrated by the lack of a response from the Iowa Department of Public Defense.

Hagan used to be a volunteer firefighter, but a job with the state at the Sioux Gateway Airport was too good to pass up. But when he opened his pay statements, the job felt less appealing.

“First paycheck was at $15.51 an hour,” said Hagan. “(I was) kind of flabbergasted. That was not the advertised job pay rate.”

Hagan provided a screenshot of the job he applied for. It shows a pay range of $20.79 to $30.81. His pay stub from Feb. 10, 2023, shows he was paid $16.16 an hour.

“They (the state) basically explained that because we work 26% more hours in a year than a normal state employee working 40-hour work weeks, the pay is cut by 26%. And that is your new hourly wage,” said Hagan.

Hagan and veteran firefighter Derek Stanfield said the hourly pay cut came after an August 2021 memo from Major General Benjamin Corell. Corell was the director of the Iowa Department of Public Defense, the agency the firefighters work for.

In that memo, the general wrote that the state had been slightly overpaying overtime for the firefighters. The snag was discovered when the state switched payroll providers.

The general wrote that firefighters would now be paid for their actual hours worked, but that vacation and sick time would still be paid out at a higher rate because firefighters had been relying on that rate to make financial decisions.

Hagan and Stanfield say the state then cut their hourly wage to ensure the firefighters were paid the same amount of money at the end of the year as state employees who worked 40 hours each week.

“They noticed from the old pay system that when they converted to the new system in 2021 that we were not being paid for every hour worked,” said Stanfield.

Stanfield said firefighters have always worked an average of 53 hours each week. Before the 2021 memo, Stanfield said firefighters would have their hours adjusted down to 80 hours per pay period, regardless of how many hours they actually worked.

The firefighters didn’t like the arrangement, but they didn’t file a grievance and speak out publicly until their hourly pay was cut.

Ultimately, the firefighters said they love their jobs, but this pay issue has made the last couple of years pretty difficult. They said they’re speaking out now in hopes that someone from the state government will take notice.

“(A) guy like me has been with them for 19 years. You know, all we’re trying to do is talk to him, make sure they realize what’s going on,” said Stanfield.

The firefighters said by law they’ve always been hourly employees, but they were essentially paid as salaried employees when their hours were reduced to 80 per pay period, despite averaging working 106 hours per pay period.

They said it’s a big difference in calculating overtime based on $20 an hour versus $16. And they’d be paid more if every one of their hours was paid out at $20 an hour.

A spokesperson for the Iowa National Guard provided the following statement on behalf of the Iowa Department of Public Defense when we asked about firefighter pay:

“We appreciate the hard work of our firefighter employees. An individual employee raised an issue regarding their pay adequacy, which is still going through the grievance process with the Public Employment Relations Board. Accordingly, we are unable to provide any additional comments at this time.”

