AMBER Alert issued for 14-year-old Iowa girl

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - An AMBER Alert has been issued for a girl reported missing in Southeastern Iowa.

The alert was issued for 14-year-old Jane Robert of Burlington on Thursday, July 27.

Robert is described as 5′ feet tall, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light-colored tank top and shorts.

AMBER Alerts are issued if investigators believe a child has been abducted, and is in danger of serious harm or death.

If you have any information on Robert’s whereabouts, please call the Burlington Police Department at (319) 671-7001.

