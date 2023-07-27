Iowa state senator arrested, charged with misdemeanor during RAGBRAI

By Matt Breen
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT
CARNARVON, Iowa (KTIV) - Deputies have arrested an Iowa State Senator, who was riding on RAGBRAI, and refused to move off of a road in rural Sac County, Iowa.

On Monday afternoon, Sergeant Jonathan Meyer was working RAGBRAI in the town of Carnarvon when he spotted a big party that had stopped in the middle of Quincy Avenue. Meyer said the group had been there for about 90-minutes, and he asked them to move so he could open the road. 49-year-old Adrian Dickey told Meyer he wasn’t going to move. When Meyer told Dickey he had to move on, or risk going to jail, Dickey told Meyer to arrest him.

Dickey is charged with “interference with official acts.”

Dickey represents District 44, which covers parts of Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Mahaska and Van Buren Counties in southeast Iowa.

In a statement, Dickey’s attorney, Matt Schultz, said “Senator Dickey was riding in RAGBRAI earlier this week.  He and his team took an alternate route that led them to a place where several hundred people were blocking a road.  Senator Dickey and his team were trying to get through the party of people and onto the bike trail, when a misunderstanding occurred between the Senator and a Sheriff’s Deputy.  Senator Dickey is innocent and believes that the evidence will show that he was not part of the party blocking the road.”

