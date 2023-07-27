Local author had book signing at Boys and Girls Club

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - African American history in Sioux City is the focus of a new book written by a local author.

“The Journal of African American History: Sioux City, Iowa” covers events from 1804 to the present.

Author Jim Tillman started writing his book back in 2015.

Tillman signed copies at the Teen Center at the Boys and Girls Club.

Tillman attended the Boys and Girls Club when he was younger, and says it was a part of his success.

“The Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland its where I grew up. A very influential in my growth so it’s very appropriate that I have this here,” said Jim Tillman local historian and author.

