Local author had book signing at Boys and Girls Club

By Joe McMahan
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - African American history in Sioux City is the focus of a new book written by a local author.

“The Journal of African American History: Sioux City, Iowa” covers events from 1804 to the present.

Author Jim Tillman started writing his book back in 2015.

Tillman signed copies at the Teen Center at the Boys and Girls Club.

Tillman attended the Boys and Girls Club when he was younger, and says it was a part of his success.

“The Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland its where I grew up. A very influential in my growth so it’s very appropriate that I have this here,” said Jim Tillman local historian and author.

If you want to get a copy of his book you can visit here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City Bandits leaving the Champions Indoor Football League
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
Nebraska woman killed in Dakota County crash
2 die after crash in Northwest Iowa construction zone
The 14-year-old and a 13-year-old were driving the ATV when they reportedly lost control and...
14-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash, mother and teen injured

Latest News

Northeast Nebraska power company asking customers to conserve energy after mass outage
Local author had book signing at Boys and Girls Club
Caydence Jane Robert
AMBER Alert issued for 14-year-old Iowa girl
Dairy Queen holds Miracle Treat Day to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals