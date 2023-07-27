Local farmers finding creative ways to cool down livestock during heat wave

By Connor Trett
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The heat is hard to avoid, especially during this recent heat wave.

It’s even harder for cattle that can’t always rely on shade from the summer sun. One northwest Iowa dairy farm is taking steps to keep its cattle cool despite the dangerously high heat.

“We have kind of an unusual heat event here, it’s a combination of not very much airflow, humidity, and obviously the temperature,” said Jordan Kooiker of Kooiker Dairy Farm. “And a combination of those things together can make a deadly combination for the cattle.”

By rigging a 1978 Mack truck with a water tank, workers at Kooiker Dairy, near Orange City, have hosed down their cattle. Jordan Kooiker is able to spray down thousands of head of cattle in a matter of hours.

Farmers at the Kooiker Family Dairy Farm have been hosing down their cattle to keep them cool through the summer heatwave.(KTIV)

“The tank holds around 5,000 gallons and that’ll take around three hours to unload; we maybe go through three or four loads in a day,” said Kooiker. “We really want to keep our cattle as comfortable as we can, which is a struggle when it’s like this, but we still do everything we can.”

For the cattle on the Kooiker Farm, this shower can be crucial in the extreme heat. Workers have also taken extra precautions to help the livestock cool down.

“Just soaking the steer’s hide can cool them down a tremendous amount, just getting their body temperatures down as much as we can. It’s almost equally as important just getting the ground wet, just to cool the ground down underneath them,” said Kooiker. “We’ve also put out extra water tanks, a few sprinklers, and just running this thing as often as we can; just doing what we can to get them by.”

