Northwest Iowa State Rep. J.D. Scholten to play professional baseball in the Netherlands

OOSTERHOUT, Netherlands (KTIV) - J.D. Scholten, an Iowa House of Representatives member, has announced he’s signed a contract to play professional baseball in the Netherlands.

According to a press release, Scholten will be playing for the Oosterhout Twins in the Hoofdklasse, the top league in the Netherlands and in Europe.

The release says the Oosterhout Twins are in the middle of their season and need another pitcher due to injuries and because their Japanese pitcher had to go home due to visa issues. The team’s roster features players from Germany, the Czech Republic, Belgium and several other countries to accompany the Dutch players. Scholten will be the only American on the team.

“It’s an honor to be playing baseball in the Netherlands, especially knowing my ancestors came from here,” stated Scholten in a press release. “At my age (43), I am grateful to not only be playing the game but also to be able to compete at such a high level.”

Scholten has previous experience playing professional baseball in Canada and the U.S. He’s also played in Belgium and Germany. In fact, in 2005, Scholten led the Antwerp Eagles to the Belgium Cup and won the league’s Top Pitcher Award. In 2011, Scholten played for the Solingen Alligators in the German Bundesliga (the professional German league) while being the Top Pitcher in the North Division and won Top Pitcher in the European Cup Qualifier by pitching a complete game 1 hit shutout.

“I’m pitching the best I have ever been in my life, along with being the most complete pitcher I have ever been,” stated Scholten. “I am extremely grateful to the Oosterhout Twins for giving me this opportunity.”

Scholten is serving his first term in the Iowa House and he represents District 1, which covers the Sioux City area. He was elected in 2020 and is one of 36 Democrats serving in the Iowa House.

Games from the Hoofdklasse can be livestreamed here. The current is going on for about another month.

