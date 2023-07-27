SportsFource Champion: Katie Betsworth

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Golf is a sport that challenges you both mentally and physically.

That’s what makes Katie Betsworth’s accomplishment of just qualifying for the SDHSAA class A state championship as a 7th grader so impressive,

But in order to show how impressive it was. SportsFource’s Jayson Moeller stepped up to the tee and took on Betsworth in 9 holes.

Betsworth sent her opening drive right down the middle of the fairway, but that’s to be expected the stakes here are nothing compared to taking the tee box at the state tournament.

“The nerves were kind of hitting,” said Katie Betsworth Dakota Valley 8th Grade Golfer. “It was kind of nerve wracking but it’s just first tee shot nerves and then I was fine.”

Those nerves of steel held strong through the first round at state for the about to be 8th grader from Dakota Valley, a round 1 84 had Betsworth at 4th place heading into the second round, and the Panther had the luck of the draw.

“The second day,” said Betsworth. “I ended up knowing all the girls and it actually turned out to be fun.”

It is really easy to have fun when you are playing well, and Betsworth did exactly that on day two in Rapid City. Shooting an 80 and moving up the leaderboard to third place.

And in case you were wondering about the little competition at the Sioux City Country Club, Betsworth was well in the lead, so the match turned into a conversation about the finer points of the game.

