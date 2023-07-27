SportsFource Champion: Katie Betsworth

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Golf is a sport that challenges you both mentally and physically.

That’s what makes Katie Betsworth’s accomplishment of just qualifying for the SDHSAA class A state championship as a 7th grader so impressive,

But in order to show how impressive it was. SportsFource’s Jayson Moeller stepped up to the tee and took on Betsworth in 9 holes.

Betsworth sent her opening drive right down the middle of the fairway, but that’s to be expected the stakes here are nothing compared to taking the tee box at the state tournament.

“The nerves were kind of hitting,” said Katie Betsworth Dakota Valley 8th Grade Golfer. “It was kind of nerve wracking but it’s just first tee shot nerves and then I was fine.”

Those nerves of steel held strong through the first round at state for the about to be 8th grader from Dakota Valley, a round 1 84 had Betsworth at 4th place heading into the second round, and the Panther had the luck of the draw.

“The second day,” said Betsworth. “I ended up knowing all the girls and it actually turned out to be fun.”

It is really easy to have fun when you are playing well, and Betsworth did exactly that on day two in Rapid City. Shooting an 80 and moving up the leaderboard to third place.

And in case you were wondering about the little competition at the Sioux City Country Club, Betsworth was well in the lead, so the match turned into a conversation about the finer points of the game.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City Bandits leaving the Champions Indoor Football League
Iowa man arrested after pursuit with speeds over 100 mph
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
Sioux City man gets 15 years in prison for stealing guns from local home
Bob's Bar in Martinsburg, Nebraska.
Bob Lamprecht, owner of Bob’s Bar in Martinsburg, NE passes away, leaving behind a local legacy

Latest News

BANDITS LEAVING CIF
BETSWORTH SPORTSFOURCE CHAMPION
The soccer field at BCU is being remodeled to a new turf field.
Faber Field getting a makeover at Briar Cliff University
Sioux City Bandits leaving the Champions Indoor Football League