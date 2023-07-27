Three people rescued after trapped in eastern Nebraska elevator for hours

Three people were trapped five stories high in a hot, dark elevator in Louisville when help arrived.
Three people were trapped five stories high in a hot, dark elevator in Louisville when help arrived.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Neb. (KOLN) - Several emergency crews from multiple eastern Nebraska cities worked to rescue three people trapped in an elevator Wednesday evening.

According to the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched to Ash Grove Cement Company in Louisville to assist the Louisville Volunteer Fire Department in rescuing three people that had been trapped in an elevator five stories high with no air conditioning for around two hours.

Plattsmouth crews responded to the incident with their aerial, special operations unit, pickup and EMS also sent a squad. Mutual aid was also requested from the Papillion fire department.

Upon arrival, crews equipped with gear climbed several flights of stairs in dark and hot conditions to the elevator. Once crews reached the elevator, they set up a rope retrieval system, lowered two rescuers down 20 feet to the roof of the elevator and rescued all three people by pulling them up.

According to Plattsmouth VFD, the three people are expected to make full recoveries.

Emergency crews at Ash Grove
Emergency crews at Ash Grove(Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sioux City Bandits leaving the Champions Indoor Football League
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
Nebraska woman killed in Dakota County crash
2 die after crash in Northwest Iowa construction zone
The 14-year-old and a 13-year-old were driving the ATV when they reportedly lost control and...
14-year-old killed in fiery ATV crash, mother and teen injured

Latest News

Gray Television has announced plans to launch a new weekday news magazine program called...
News magazine program InvestigateTV+ debuts this fall
Around Siouxland: Harley Summer Celebration
Around Siouxland: Harley Summer Celebration
Video submitted to KTIV shows a deadly crash involving a fleeing vehicle and a semi near...
Sheriff releases update on pursuit that ended in fatal crash near Yankton, SD
Northeast Nebraska power company asking customers to conserve energy after mass outage