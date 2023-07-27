A very hot day ahead, but relief is on the way

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The oppressive heat and humidity that we saw yesterday will continue into Thursday as well. Sioux City recorded a high of 99 degrees on Wednesday and it is very well possible that 100 degrees will be reached Thursday. Dangerous heat index values between 105-110 will be prevalent throughout the day.

With all that high heat and humidity, a heat advisory is in effect until 8PM Thursday evening for Sioux City and until 9PM for our southern counties. Stray showers or thunderstorms cannot be ruled out in the late morning and early afternoon hours, but coverage will be low. There is a marginal risk for severe weather with any storm that does develop.

Heading into Friday it will be slightly cooler into the mid-90s, but this is still well above average. However, a cold front will move into the region in the late afternoon and evening hours, which brings us the chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. A slight risk of severe weather has been issued for eastern Siouxland, but it depends on where storms initiate, so this may shift.

The cold front will drop our temperatures drastically into Saturday as highs return to near average in the mid-80s. Expect mostly sunny skies and a much more comfortable day compared to what we have recently seen.

Temperatures are expected to remain similar on Sunday, but the rain chances will increase. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day, but it will not be an all-day washout.

Early next week, rain chances will remain in the forecast with temperatures rising into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Will temperatures rise further late next week, or can we expect another cool down?

Stay tuned to News 4 at noon for the latest details.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.