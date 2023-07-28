Around Siouxland: Rock N’ Bowl for Kids’ Sake

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Siouxland will be hitting the bowling lanes this August for their annual fundraiser.

The Le Mars Rock N’ Bowl for Kids’ Sake fundraiser is scheduled for Aug. 10 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event takes place at Sweet 16 Lanes in Le Mars and is part of a national fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters.

The fundraiser has each team of up to 4 or 5 people registering for the event and working to raise a minimum of $100 per teammate.

You can learn more about the event and how to participate here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.