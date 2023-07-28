Conditional severe weather threat for Friday night

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Friday has been another hot and humid day across Siouxland as highs reached the mid 90s yet again.

Unfortunately, this heat and humidity has been priming the atmosphere for severe weather as a cold front pushes through the area this evening.

Today’s threat is a conditional one, meaning most severe weather ingredients are in place for bad weather, but there is a “cap”, or lid, on the atmosphere. If and when that cap breaks will be the main question leading into this evening.

If the “cap” can break along the cold front this evening, thunderstorms will quickly erupt and will be capable of hail to tennis ball size, wind to 70mph and a tornado or two.

If the “cap” holds strong, we will remain dry this evening and wait for more garden-variety showers and storms to develop toward dawn Saturday. Scattered showers and storms will start your Saturday, but things will dry out as the day wears on.

Thankfully the cold front will cool things off a bit for this weekend as highs drop into the low to middle 80s through Monday.

More storm chances pop up nearly every day this week, mainly each evening and overnight. Right now, our best chance at meaningful rainfall is Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

