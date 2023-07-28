Dog left in front of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The work day got turned upside down on Thursday when an unidentified man left a dog in front of the Habitat For Humanity store in a cage. The workers there cared for the dog and it stole their hearts over the course of the day.

The front doorstep is usually quiet in the mornings as workers make their way to Habitat for Humanity. The day took a turn when their office coordinator found the canine left in a cage.

“As you can imagine, it kind of slows things down in the morning when everyone gets here, we’re all trying to get ready, get started for our day. You throw a puppy into the mix and all of a sudden people are sitting on the floor, they’re playing with the dog, and then we also have to realize what are we going to do next?” said Executive Director Rocky Welker.

For a while in the morning, the puppy stayed in the office. They brought the dog to the vet and now she has all of her shots. They think she’s a Yorkie mix and is between one and a half and two years old.

“We always say that there are no two days that are the same at Habitat for Humanity, but we definitely weren’t expecting to come in this morning and have our office coordinator find a puppy in a cage left outside on our front doorstep,” Welker said.

Leaving the puppy outside was not only the wrong place to leave her, but it was also dangerous to leave her in a cage in the heat.

“Dogs can’t regulate their heat like humans can, so one thing, if they’re out there in the heat, especially a lot of dogs out here with thicker coats, if they don’t have access to water and shade, they are going to deteriorate pretty quick,” said Maggie Grapevine, an adoption counselor at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

The workers took her in, but they were confused why someone left her there instead of turning her in at the Humane Society. The Humane Society takes calls for appointments if owners need to surrender their pets for any reason.

“Habitat for Humanity and Humane Society, they’re pretty close. We’re hoping that it was just a mistake for the wrong organization,” Welker said. “We don’t build homes for dogs, we build and repair homes for people.”

They may not build homes for dogs. but they may have found her one. One employee will be taking her to the Humane Society with the intention of adopting her. It is against the law to harbor a stray, but the Humane Society was closed to the public Thursday for weekly cleaning.

The energetic and constantly curious pup won over the workers, leaving them to wonder why someone would leave her. Now, they call her Mystery.

The employee who intends to adopt Mystery was actually not on schedule to work today. They saw the initial post Habitat for Humanity made on Facebook and got involved in helping with the pup.

“Just to see them unite with a dog or a cat that they’ve found and they’ve adopted, you can tell how happy everyone is,” Grapevine said. “Not just the people, but the animals, too, because they’re finding a place where they know they’re going to be loved, where they’re going to be taken care of. It’s probably the happiest feeling you can have.”

The Sioux Falls Humane Society is an open-admission shelter which means that they will take in any animal. Typically appointments are made four weeks out from a call. They always accept strays. If stays are found during normal business hours, they can take an animal in right away and if it’s outside of business hours, they have a night receiving area for emergency surrenders and strays found after hours.

The Humane Society is still accessible despite road construction. If you’re looking to adopt or turn in an animal, you can take a detour from East 60th Street North to North Bahnson Street. You can find more information at SFHumaneSociety.com.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.