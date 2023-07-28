Fire crews battle barn fire at Rembrandt Enterprises

By Brandon Irvine
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEAR REMBRANDT, IA (KTIV) - Fire departments from several Buena Vista County communities are on the scene of a barn fire at a Rembrandt Enterprises facility north of that town.

Photos sent to KTIV by Tim Fuchs with TFC Photography and Film show the heavy smoke and fire coming from the barn, as do photos from the City of Storm Lake that were posted on Facebook.

KTIV is working to obtain further details on this incident at this time.

The Storm Lake Fire Department has been called in this evening to assist with fighting a fire at the Rembrandt Enterprises facility in Rembrandt. No details at this time.

Posted by City of Storm Lake on Thursday, July 27, 2023

This is a developing story.

