Hot again Friday, but cooling down this weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It has been a hot couple of days across Siouxland with temperatures well above average. We have seen highs exceed 90 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday with oppressive humidity as well. Heat index values have been over 110 degrees when you combine all that heat and moisture.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 8 PM Thursday evening for central and northern Siouxland, while a heat advisory expires at 9 PM Friday evening for our southern counties. We expect a mostly quiet night, but a stray severe thunderstorm cannot be ruled out in eastern portions of the viewing area.

Heading into Friday, we expect temperatures to drop slightly into the low to mid 90s, but dangerous humidity values will likely stick around once again.

Partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected with an increasing risk of showers and thunderstorms later in the day Friday. A cold front will spark a risk of severe weather across Siouxland with the largest risk east of I-29.

We will see much cooler temperatures behind the front into Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. A partly cloudy to mostly sunny day is in play with dry conditions.

Sunday looks to be more of the same, but rain chances will increase late.

Can we expect a warmup or a cool down next week?

