Moville man gets 11 years in prison for possessing child pornography

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A federal judge has sentenced a Moville, Iowa, man to 11 years in prison for possessing child pornography.

Between November 2018 and December 2019, prosecutors say 46-year-old Joshua Pedersen used two internet-based, peer-to-peer (P2P) networks “Kik” and “Skout” to knowingly receive and distribute child porn.

Prosecutors also say Pedersen admitted he distributed child porn to a minor to persuade the minor to create and send him child porn.

Pedersen has a prior conviction for dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to minors and multiple convictions for failure to register as a sex offender.

Once released from federal prison, Pedersen will be required to serve a five-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

