Nebraska Football Assistant Coach Bob Wager announces resignation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Football Assistant Coach Bob Wager announced his resignation after receiving a citation for a driving offense earlier this week.

“It is with great remorse that I resign from my position as assistant football coach at the University of Nebraska,” Wager said in a statement to Coach Rhule and Athletic Director Trev Alberts. “Earlier this week I received a citation for a driving offense that I regret immensely. I am grateful for the opportunity extended to me, and sincerely sorry for any negativity my poor decision has brought to my family, our team, our staff, and all those that I have disappointed.”

Josh Martin, who joined Head Coach Matt Rhule’s staff earlier this year as a special teams analyst, will be immediately elevated to a full-time assistant role on the Nebraska staff, with the responsibility of coaching the Huskers’ tight ends.

Martin has seven years of coaching experience at the Football Bowl Subdivision level, coaching tight ends at both SMU and Arizona State.

