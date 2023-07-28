Republicans gather in Iowa for this year’s Lincoln Dinner

Republicans will gather at the Iowa Events Center on Friday for the 2023 Lincoln Dinner.
Republicans will gather at the Iowa Events Center on Friday for the 2023 Lincoln Dinner.
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES (Gray) - The GOP’s biggest names are gathering Friday evening at the Iowa Events Center.

The 2023 Lincoln Dinner gets underway at 6 p.m. in the main ballroom; doors opened two hours earlier.

Speakers will be allotted 10 minutes to address the gathering. The list includes all Republican candidates except one: Chris Christie won’t be attending.

Former President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence are slated to attend; as are governors Ron DeSantis of Florida, Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, and Doug Burgum of North Dakota; as well as Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Texas Congressman Will Hurd, Nikki Haley, Larry Elder, and others.

The program is expected to conclude at 9 p.m., with several candidates and organizations hosting receptions in suites after the event.

This is a developing story. More updates to come from the Iowa Capitol Bureau.

6 News WOWT Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

