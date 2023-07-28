Siouxland Sports Camp offers youth athletes a chance to improve for free

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Everyone remembers their summers as a kid, some went to the lake, others maybe stayed in a summer camp, and others went to athletic camps.

Youth athletes in Siouxland had the opportunity to participate in not one but 4 different camps around Sioux City. This was thanks to United Sports Academy, CNOS, Long Lines and the Arena partnering up to offer the Siouxland Sports Camp.

Campers could learn more about basketball, dance, soccer, or volleyball; depending on which camp they chose. And over 500 campers attended the free session.

“Getting to see the joy on that kids face when they’re able to complete or achieve that goal of making a shot or doing the move in volleyball or dance or whatever it is,” said James Maher basketball camp director, and Arena director of basketball operations. “When they achieve that success the way that kid their confidence grows, that’s why we do this.”

