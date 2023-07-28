Summer heat impacts Siouxland again today then a chance of severe weather tonight

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland. Yesterday was a hot day, with highs in the upper 90s and temperatures over 105 degrees.

This morning we are not dealing with that kind of heat, but we are seeing lows in the 70s and dew points in the 70s, which is making it very humid. We even have some fog developing in parts of the region.

Today we are forecasting highs in the 90s with heat index values climbing over 105 degrees with mostly sunny skies. The wind won’t help us out much, as we will see the wind pretty calm out of the northeast, out of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Since we are going to see extreme heat index values, the National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning across the region that starts around noon today and ends later this evening for all of Siouxland. So be sure you are staying cool this Friday.

Tonight, we will see lows in the 60s across the area, with the chance of some severe weather. We have a cold front moving into the region, which will bring in severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has put out a level 3 out of 5 chance of seeing severe weather. The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds across the area. I can’t rule out a brief tornado, but that is on the lower end.

Then, over the weekend, we will see slightly cooler weather with less humidity and temperatures in the 80s. We do have a chance of scattered storms and showers on Saturday.

Next weekend, we will see higher average temperatures but more chances of rain and storms, especially overnight.

I have all the details in the attached video and the latest on News 4 at Noon.

