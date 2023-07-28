Two Siouxland communities receive grants for ‘smaller-scale’ infrastructure projects

The Westside Connecting Trail drawing as shown in an image provided by South Sioux City.
The Westside Connecting Trail drawing as shown in an image provided by South Sioux City.(Courtesy: South Sioux City)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Two northeast Nebraska communities have received “Transportation Alternative Project” grants.

South Sioux City says the “Westside Connecting Trail” will cost about $1.5 million. Eighty percent of that is covered by the federal government, 10 percent by another grant and the last 10 percent by local taxpayers.

Gene Maffit, the parks director, said it will take about four or five years to finish. That’s because the city must first file a final design with the state, which will then conduct an environmental analysis and determine if private land needs to be purchased.

The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska also received money for the Winnebago Childcare Trail and Roundabout.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caydence Jane Roberts
AMBER Alert canceled for 14-year-old Iowa girl
2 die after crash in Northwest Iowa construction zone
The Storm Lake Fire Department has been called in this evening to assist with fighting a fire...
Barn destroyed after fire near Rembrandt, IA
Sen. Adrian Dickey
Iowa state senator arrested, charged with misdemeanor during RAGBRAI
Video submitted to KTIV shows a deadly crash involving a fleeing vehicle and a semi near...
Sheriff releases update on pursuit that ended in fatal crash near Yankton, SD

Latest News

AMBER Alert canceled for 14-year-old Iowa girl
No injuries reported in Vermillion house fire
No injuries reported in Vermillion house fire
Republicans will gather at the Iowa Events Center on Friday for the 2023 Lincoln Dinner.
Republicans gather in Iowa for this year’s Lincoln Dinner
Iowa
WATCH LIVE AT 6PM: Republican presidential candidates to speak at Des Moines event