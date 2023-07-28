Two Siouxland communities receive grants for ‘smaller-scale’ infrastructure projects

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Two northeast Nebraska communities have received “Transportation Alternative Project” grants.

South Sioux City says the “Westside Connecting Trail” will cost about $1.5 million. Eighty percent of that is covered by the federal government, 10 percent by another grant and the last 10 percent by local taxpayers.

Gene Maffit, the parks director, said it will take about four or five years to finish. That’s because the city must first file a final design with the state, which will then conduct an environmental analysis and determine if private land needs to be purchased.

The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska also received money for the Winnebago Childcare Trail and Roundabout.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.