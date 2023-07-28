WATCH LIVE AT 6PM: Republican presidential candidates to speak at Des Moines event

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Thirteen presidential candidates are in Iowa Friday to attend the Iowa GOP’s annual Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines.

At this dinner, each candidate gets 10 minutes to speak at the Republican party fundraiser. Organizers say the microphones will shut off at the 10-minute mark.

Included in this event are former president Donald Trump and rival Ron DeSantis. Trump is making a rare appearance with the rest of the Republican field a day after he was charged with additional counts over his retention of classified documents after leaving office. DeSantis has been working to reset his stalled campaign.

The candidates will speak in the following order:

Ambassador Nikki Haley

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott

Businessman Perry Johnson

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum

Former Vice President Mike Pence

Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

Businessman Ryan Binkley

Conservative Talk Radio Host and former California Gubernatorial Candidate Larry Elder

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy

Former President Donald J. Trump

