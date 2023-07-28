WATCH LIVE AT 6PM: Republican presidential candidates to speak at Des Moines event
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Thirteen presidential candidates are in Iowa Friday to attend the Iowa GOP’s annual Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines.
At this dinner, each candidate gets 10 minutes to speak at the Republican party fundraiser. Organizers say the microphones will shut off at the 10-minute mark.
The dinner starts at 6 p.m. CT and will be streamed inside this news article and on KTIV’s Facebook page.
Included in this event are former president Donald Trump and rival Ron DeSantis. Trump is making a rare appearance with the rest of the Republican field a day after he was charged with additional counts over his retention of classified documents after leaving office. DeSantis has been working to reset his stalled campaign.
The candidates will speak in the following order:
- Ambassador Nikki Haley
- Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson
- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
- South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott
- Businessman Perry Johnson
- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum
- Former Vice President Mike Pence
- Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd
- Miami Mayor Francis Suarez
- Businessman Ryan Binkley
- Conservative Talk Radio Host and former California Gubernatorial Candidate Larry Elder
- Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy
- Former President Donald J. Trump
