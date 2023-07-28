WATCH LIVE AT 6PM: Republican presidential candidates to speak at Des Moines event

Iowa
Iowa(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Thirteen presidential candidates are in Iowa Friday to attend the Iowa GOP’s annual Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines.

At this dinner, each candidate gets 10 minutes to speak at the Republican party fundraiser. Organizers say the microphones will shut off at the 10-minute mark.

The dinner starts at 6 p.m. CT and will be streamed inside this news article and on KTIV’s Facebook page.

Included in this event are former president Donald Trump and rival Ron DeSantis. Trump is making a rare appearance with the rest of the Republican field a day after he was charged with additional counts over his retention of classified documents after leaving office. DeSantis has been working to reset his stalled campaign.

The candidates will speak in the following order:

  • Ambassador Nikki Haley
  • Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson
  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
  • South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott
  • Businessman Perry Johnson
  • North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum
  • Former Vice President Mike Pence
  • Former Texas Rep. Will Hurd
  • Miami Mayor Francis Suarez
  • Businessman Ryan Binkley
  • Conservative Talk Radio Host and former California Gubernatorial Candidate Larry Elder
  • Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy
  • Former President Donald J. Trump

You can check out KTIV’s previous presidential campaign coverage below.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caydence Jane Roberts
AMBER Alert canceled for 14-year-old Iowa girl
2 die after crash in Northwest Iowa construction zone
The Storm Lake Fire Department has been called in this evening to assist with fighting a fire...
Barn destroyed after fire near Rembrandt, IA
Sen. Adrian Dickey
Iowa state senator arrested, charged with misdemeanor during RAGBRAI
Video submitted to KTIV shows a deadly crash involving a fleeing vehicle and a semi near...
Sheriff releases update on pursuit that ended in fatal crash near Yankton, SD

Latest News

Rep. J.D. Scholten (D-IA) on the pitching mound during a game between the Twins and Hoofddorp...
Northwest Iowa State Rep. J.D. Scholten to play professional baseball in the Netherlands
Sen. Adrian Dickey
Iowa state senator arrested, charged with misdemeanor during RAGBRAI
1
Raw milk now legal to sell in Iowa
A post on the Facebook page for the ship says the U.S.S. Sioux City will be decommissioned in a...
USS Sioux City will be decommissioned