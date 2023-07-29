7th annual River-Cade Historic 4th Car Show & Cruise the Loop brings in donations for the Food Bank of Siouxland

A view of the car show down Historic 4th Street in Sioux City
A view of the car show down Historic 4th Street in Sioux City(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The River-Cade Historic 4th Car Show & Cruise the Loop kicked off at 2 P.M. Saturday afternoon.

The car show is a chance for Siouxlanders to come and check out some unique cars. This is the 7th year the car show has been put on and, in that time, it has tripled in size.

The show also benefits the Food Bank of Siouxland as many who attend bring non-perishable food items to donate.

”So, in the last six years we’ve raised enough money and free-will donations to give back to the food bank and they in turn have generated over 22,000 meals for those in based off of what we’ve done just at this little car show,” said Brandon Steffe, the founder of the car show.

Steffe said that his dreams of growing the car show and donations in the future are big. He hopes to have it extend all the way down 4th Street from Floyd to the Hard Rock.

