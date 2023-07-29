Caught on camera: Bear takes dip in swimming pool during extreme heat

A bear took a dip in a jacuzzi during extreme temperatures in California on Friday.
A bear took a dip in a jacuzzi during extreme temperatures in California on Friday.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 3:47 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURBANK, Calif. (CNN) - Humans aren’t the only creatures trying to find ways to stay cool in the extreme hot temperatures.

One bear tried to beat the heat by taking a dip in a jacuzzi.

It happened Friday in Burbank, California.

According to the Burbank Police Department, officers were responding to reports of a bear sighting.

When they arrived, they found the bear sitting in a jacuzzi behind one of the homes.

A bear took a dip in a jacuzzi during extreme temperatures in California on Friday. (BURBANK POLICE DEPARTMENT)

However, the bear then got out of the hot tub, scaled a wall and climbed a tree.

The city of Burbank is under a heat advisory until Saturday night.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa
WATCH: Republican presidential candidates speak at Des Moines event
Caydence Jane Roberts
AMBER Alert canceled for 14-year-old Iowa girl
N REPORT: Tight end coach Bob Wager speaks to the media (4-6-23)
Nebraska Football Assistant Coach Bob Wager announces resignation
The Storm Lake Fire Department has been called in this evening to assist with fighting a fire...
Barn destroyed after fire near Rembrandt, IA
A fire truck assigned to the 185th Air Refueling Wing extinguishes a fire on a Mobile Aircraft...
‘First paycheck was at $15.51 an hour’ - Sioux City airport firefighters say the state cut their pay

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate former president Donald Trump speaks at the Republican Party...
Fresh charges tie Trump even more closely to coverup effort. That could deepen his legal woes
A bear took a dip in a jacuzzi during extreme temperatures in California on Friday.
Bear takes dip in swimming pool during extreme heat
Cashier Rosemary Probst sells tickets for the Mega Millions lottery at the Save 'N Time...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $1.05 billion after another drawing without a big winner
FILE - A photo of Summer Taylor, who suffered critical injuries and died after being hit by a...
Man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide in death of Black Lives Matter protester