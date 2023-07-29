Cool and less humid to start the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Well, it was very hot these last few days across Siouxland. Temperatures were in the mid to upper 90s to end the workweek with heat index values well into the triple digits. However, Saturday appears to be much cooler with highs potentially being below average. Expect low to mid 80s across the KTIV viewing area. Well needed rain will move through western and central Siouxland Saturday morning exiting by the afternoon hours. Partly to mostly sunny skies can be expected in the afternoon as well.

Heading into Saturday evening showers and thunderstorms are likely with a couple of them potentially becoming severe. A marginal risk is in place for our western counties. Sunday looks to be a beautiful day overall with temperatures right around average and partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out.

The start to next week will keep temperatures in the mid 80s with off and on rain chances both Monday and Tuesday. The best chances are going to come in the evening and overnight hours.

We will warm slightly heading into later next week, but highs are not expected to be as hot as what we have recently seen to end July.

How long can we expect to see these near average temperatures?

