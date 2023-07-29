Explorers walk it off to take game one win over West Division leader Kansas City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s a big home stretch for the Sioux City Explorers as they return to Lewis and Clark park to host the West Division leader, the Kansas City Monarchs. The Explorers are hoping to shake off a six-game skid here, and pick up another series win against the Monarchs.

The Explorers opened the season with a sweep of the Monarchs at home, and also won a series on the road in Kansas City in June.

The Explorers get things going in the bottom of the second as Jake Ortega rips one down that right field line that one rolls all the way back to the corner. That one will bring home Miguel Sierra as the Explorers strike first with the 1-0 lead.

Later in the bottom of the third, Scott Ota fires the grounder up the middle. That one rolls back with enough time for the birthday boy Chase Harris to cruise on home... Now its 2-0 X’s.

To the bottom of the fifth we go, Ota keeps impressing in his second week as an Explorer sending one out to the right gap. Jake Ortega hauls it in and he’s safe sliding into home plate making it 3-0 Explorers.

But those Monarchs would not go out quietly. In the top of the sixth, Jan Hernandez crushes one way out to the left wall. That one stays inside but scores two to tie it at 3.

But Sioux City holds on to walk it off in the bottom of the ninth for the 6 to 5 win.

