“Fore the Kids” golf fundraiser helps the Siouxland youth become better athletes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Saturday morning kicked off the first ever Fore the Kids Golf Tournament Fundraiser at the Two Rivers Golf Club in Dakota Dunes.

The fundraiser was a collaborative effort from CNOS, The Arena, and United Sports Academy.

Funds raised from the vent were put towards free youth sports camps that were hosted on Friday, July 28th. Over 25 teams were registered for the fundraiser today allowing over 500 kids to participate in the free camps.

”It means a lot, we have people from all different organizations, from schools, universities, businesses, local, and from around the Siouxland community. It’s really cool to see everyone come out for the common cause of bringing great youth athletics to the community,” said Sarah Rol, CNOS communications director.

While teams hit the course today, they know that this event is much bigger than swinging clubs.

It’s an opportunity to have a helping hand in developing the next generation of athletes in numerous sports.

”This is a great event, we get to come out and play a game of golf, but also support the kids. This is awesome. Yesterday was awesome, we had a great turnout. We had a lot of kids with dance, basketball, volleyball, and soccer,” said Aiden Westre, an employee from Arena Sports Academy who participated in the fundraiser.

Event officials say they hope to continue this fundraiser for many years to come.

