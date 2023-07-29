Greek Fest brings authentic Greek culture to Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Saturday was Day 2 of Greek Fest in Sioux City.

It’s a chance for people to come out and immerse themselves in Greek culture. The celebration of Greek culture in Sioux City has been happening for decades.

Greek Fest is a way for Siouxland to get a true taste of Greece.

“This is something that our relatives, our families over the years, they like to work at the festival, and they want to be here and we want to make it a fun experience for everyone, so we try to make it like home,” said Leah Bariatakis-Pike, a co-chair for the Greek Festival.

For three days the parking lot at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Sioux City transforms into a Greek paradise. It’s a chance for many to come enjoy some Greek food and culture.

“So, we come here mainly to eat because we all like Greek food. We just love being around Greek people, they are so nice and friendly,” said Olympia Oehlke, a Greek Fest attendee.

Preparation for this year’s Greek Fest took nearly six months.

All of the volunteer work from church and community members is the reason this fundraising festival continues to be successful.

“It takes a lot of volunteers, it takes a lot of church days of baking, prepping, getting things ready, it takes a village,” said Bariatakis-Pike.

Event officials say that Greek Fest is the way their parish can stay open and are thankful for all of the support the community shows.

Greek Fest continues until 10 o’clock on Saturday night. on Sunday they open at 11 A.M. and will close the festival at 3 P.M.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.