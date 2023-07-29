Small rain chances every day this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Much cooler and less humid air has settled over Siouxland today leading to highs in the mid 80s for much of the area. Yesterday’s cold front will keep highs in the mid 80′s through the start of August.

Tonight will be relatively quiet with partly cloudy skies, but there is a small chance for a stray thunderstorm or two especially west of I-29 near dawn. Small hail and some gusty winds can’t be ruled out. Rain is still not a guarantee thanks to our current weather pattern.

A complex of thunderstorms could possibly swing into the area at some point on Sunday, but right now that chance looks fairly small. Thankfully most of the ingredients for severe weather are too minimal to see anything too rowdy for the end of the weekend.

Small rain and thunderstorm chances will exist every day this coming week through the start of August. But long-range weather models are hinting at a better chance at meaningful rainfall a week from Sunday.

