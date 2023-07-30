Explorers clinch series win over Kansas City thanks to another walk-off win
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Friday brought some late game excitement for the Sioux City Explorers as they came back to take a walk-off win over Kansas City to snap their six-game losing streak.
The Explorers were 0-25 when trailing after nine innings this season. Friday night’s walk-off winner changed that.
The Explorers took a 3-0 win in the top of the second thanks to a three-run home run from Daniel Perez. The Monarchs responded in the top of the sixth scoring two to make it a one-run game. The game-tying run came in the top of the seventh on a sac-fly.
This one would go to 11 innings, and Miguel Sierra played hero getting the walk-off hit to score Vince Fernandez for the Explorers to win 5-4.
