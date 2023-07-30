Mostly dry with isolated severe thunderstorms possible late

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are seeing a nearly identical start to both days this weekend across Siouxland. The only difference is that Saturday we saw more widespread precipitation in western and central portions of the viewing area. There are widely isolated showers ongoing Sunday morning, but we are not expecting much in terms of rainfall. A mostly dry day is ahead of us, before it becomes more active heading into this evening.

Thunderstorms are expected to move into the area late tonight and into the overnight hours, possibly lingering into Monday morning as well. There is a marginal risk of severe weather west of Interstate-29 for damaging winds and large hail. A partly sunny day is in store on Monday with a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm as well, but it should be mainly dry. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday looks to be one of our drier days this week with temperatures climbing slightly into the mid 80s. Overnight rain chances are a common theme this week as well and they return to Siouxland late Tuesday into Wednesday morning. This may be our highest chance for rain overall. Isolated showers and storms may occur into Wednesday.

Temperatures will remain near average for the duration of the workweek with even cooler temperatures possible next weekend.

