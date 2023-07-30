One person dead, one injured in shooting

(WCJB)
By Nick Reis
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One person is dead, and another is in the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting Sunday morning on Metropolitan Street in Sioux City.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, authorities responded to a call at 4:17 am where the caller reported he had been shot. When they arrived on the scene, they found the caller, an adult male, in the backyard with a gunshot wound and transported him to the hospital for treatment. They also found a second adult male in the front of the residence who had been shot and was pronounced dead upon arriving to the hospital.

Officers say that they learned that gunfire was exchanged between parties after a disturbance at the residence. They expect that this was an isolated incident, and there is no risk of any further danger to the community. The investigation is still ongoing, and no names have been released yet. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-8477.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N REPORT: Tight end coach Bob Wager speaks to the media (4-6-23)
Nebraska Football Assistant Coach Bob Wager announces resignation
Iowa
WATCH: Republican presidential candidates speak at Des Moines event
Caydence Jane Roberts
AMBER Alert canceled for 14-year-old Iowa girl
Joshua Pedersen
Moville man gets 11 years in prison for possessing child pornography
Subway recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new...
Legally change your first name to Subway and get free subs for life

Latest News

7th annual River-Cade Historic 4th Car Show & Cruise the Loop brings in donations for the Food Bank of Siouxland
"Fore the Kids" golf tournament
Greek Fest in Sioux City
A group of golfers putting during the "Fore the Kids" golf fundraiser
“Fore the Kids” golf fundraiser helps the Siouxland youth become better athletes