One person dead, one injured in shooting

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One person is dead, and another is in the hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting Sunday morning on Metropolitan Street in Sioux City.

According to a release from the Sioux City Police Department, authorities responded to a call at 4:17 am where the caller reported he had been shot. When they arrived on the scene, they found the caller, an adult male, in the backyard with a gunshot wound and transported him to the hospital for treatment. They also found a second adult male in the front of the residence who had been shot and was pronounced dead upon arriving to the hospital.

Officers say that they learned that gunfire was exchanged between parties after a disturbance at the residence. They expect that this was an isolated incident, and there is no risk of any further danger to the community. The investigation is still ongoing, and no names have been released yet. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sioux City Police Department at 712-279-6440 or Crime Stoppers at 712-258-8477.

