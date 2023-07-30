Vermillion Police investigating Sunday morning fatal stabbing

VERMILLION, S.D. (KTIV) - A man is dead after a stabbing Sunday morning in Vermillion.

Vermillion Police tell KTIV they were called to a residence just after 4 a.m. Sunday. There they found a 47-year-old Vermillion man had been stabbed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, Vermillion Police arrested and charged 20-year-old Chezayia Liggins with 1st-degree murder.

The victim’s identity is not being released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

