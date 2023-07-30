Wetter weather pattern setting up this week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After several weeks with spotty rain chances, our weather pattern is finally changing.

Any storms ongoing from this afternoon with quickly taper off as the sun goes down. More showers and thunderstorms will likely move in from the west near dawn and could result in scattered thundershower activity through Monday morning.

With mostly cloudy skies and scattered morning thundershowers Monday will likely be around, or slightly cooler than, normal for this time of year in the mid 80s.

An upper-level ridge of high pressure will build back in to start the week keeping temperatures near or above normal for much of the week culminating in a brief return to the 90s Thursday before a big patter shift arrives.

Late week into the weekend, a trough of low pressure is expected to sweep through the northern Plains. This low pressure system will bring cooler air and much better chances of meaningful rainfall. Hopefully this wetter weather pattern will stick around awhile.

More details on KTIV News 4 at 5 and 10pm.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.