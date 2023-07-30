Woman dead, man injured in single-vehicle crash in Sioux County

Woman dead, man injured in single-vehicle crash in Sioux County
Woman dead, man injured in single-vehicle crash in Sioux County(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A woman is dead, and another man is injured after a single-vehicle crash in Sioux County early Sunday morning.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office responded to that accident just after midnight northeast of Rock Valley. Authorities say 21-year-old Kaleb DeBay of Sioux City failed to make the curve at the intersection of 300th Street and Filmore Avenue. His car left the roadway, entered the ditch, struck a cement culvert and became airborne.

His passenger, 35-year-old Halee Bliek of Rock Valley, was ejected from the car and was trapped underneath.

Both were taken to the hospital where Bliek died of her injuries. DeBay’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police believe high speed and alcohol played a factor in the crash which remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N REPORT: Tight end coach Bob Wager speaks to the media (4-6-23)
Nebraska Football Assistant Coach Bob Wager announces resignation
Iowa
WATCH: Republican presidential candidates speak at Des Moines event
Caydence Jane Roberts
AMBER Alert canceled for 14-year-old Iowa girl
Joshua Pedersen
Moville man gets 11 years in prison for possessing child pornography
Subway recently changed its entire menu to include freshly sliced meats and a collection of new...
Legally change your first name to Subway and get free subs for life

Latest News

Vermillion Police investigating Sunday morning fatal stabbing
Vermillion Police investigating Sunday morning fatal stabbing
One person dead, one injured in shooting
7th annual River-Cade Historic 4th Car Show & Cruise the Loop brings in donations for the Food Bank of Siouxland
"Fore the Kids" golf tournament