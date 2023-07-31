Area first responders, organizations hosting National Night Out events Tuesday
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s an annual event across Siouxland and it’s happening this week. Area community organizations and police departments are gearing up for National Night Out.
National Night Out will take place this Tuesday evening, August 1st at several locations throughout the tri-state region.
Here in Sioux City, the Sioux City Police and Fire Departments will host a national night out at 8 different locations throughout the city.
Other National Night Out events are listed below:
Sioux City from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Riverside Lutheran Church
- Cook Park Splash Pad
- Dale Street Park
- St. John Lutheran Church (Jackson St.)
- Leeds Splash Pad
- Greenville at Grandma Moos Park
- Latham Park
- St. Mark Lutheran Church (Glenn Ave.)
South Sioux City Middle School from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- 320 E. 2nd Street
- 1200 Block of Erie Street
- 1300 Block of Park Street
- 1100 Block of Ontario Street
- 500 Block of Angier Street
- Chautauqua Park
- 201 Sunrise Park Road
- 300 Block of Ontario Street
- 3000 Block of Loena Circle
- 1105 Emerald Drive
- 900 Block of Evergreen Avenue
- 600 Block of Superior Street
- 500 Block of Larchwood Drive
- 1500 N. Seneca
- 210 W 8th Street
Norfolk, Nebraska at Central Park from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
Cherokee, Iowa Sheriff’s Office from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.
