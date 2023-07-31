Area first responders, organizations hosting National Night Out events Tuesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s an annual event across Siouxland and it’s happening this week. Area community organizations and police departments are gearing up for National Night Out.

National Night Out will take place this Tuesday evening, August 1st at several locations throughout the tri-state region.

Here in Sioux City, the Sioux City Police and Fire Departments will host a national night out at 8 different locations throughout the city.

Other National Night Out events are listed below:

Sioux City from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Riverside Lutheran Church

Cook Park Splash Pad

Dale Street Park

St. John Lutheran Church (Jackson St.)

Leeds Splash Pad

Greenville at Grandma Moos Park

Latham Park

St. Mark Lutheran Church (Glenn Ave.)

South Sioux City Middle School from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Storm Lake, IA

320 E. 2nd Street

1200 Block of Erie Street

1300 Block of Park Street

1100 Block of Ontario Street

500 Block of Angier Street

Chautauqua Park

201 Sunrise Park Road

300 Block of Ontario Street

3000 Block of Loena Circle

1105 Emerald Drive

900 Block of Evergreen Avenue

600 Block of Superior Street

500 Block of Larchwood Drive

1500 N. Seneca

210 W 8th Street

Norfolk, Nebraska at Central Park from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Cherokee, Iowa Sheriff’s Office from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

