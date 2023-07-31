Brad Pautsch undergoes his 23rd, and hopefully last radiation treatment

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We have an update on KTIV Sports Director Brad Pautsch’s treatment as he continues to battle brain cancer.

We’re happy to report that Brad underwent his 23rd and hopefully last, radiation treatment at the June E. Nylen Cancer Center in Sioux City Monday morning.

It was back in March of 2021 that Brad had surgery to remove a fast-growing, egg-sized tumor from his brain.

In January 2022, after that surgery, and chemotherapy, doctors declared Brad’s cancer was “in remission.” But in January of this year, doctors told Brad his cancer had returned.

With new medications, and a new round of radiation, Brad continued to battle the cancer, managing to keep his smile and remain positive through it all.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead, one injured in Sioux City shooting
Woman dead, man injured in single-vehicle crash in Sioux County
Woman dead, man injured in single-vehicle crash in Sioux County
A medical helicopter was called in to fly a pilot to an Omaha hospital after a helicopter crash...
Northwest Iowa helicopter crash sends pilot to hospital
Vermillion Police investigating Sunday morning fatal stabbing
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Vermillion, SD stabbing
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Blood Donor Day takes place Friday, Aug. 4.
How to participate in Blood Donor Day this Friday
Blood Donor Day takes place Friday, Aug. 4.
How to participate in Blood Donor Day this Friday
Annual Dinner announcement for Lt. Col. Scott Mann for Siouxland Chamber of Commerce dinner.
Sioux City Chamber of Commerce announced keynote speaker for their annual dinner
Brad Pautsch undergoes his 23rd, and hopefully last radiation treatment