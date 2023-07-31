Brad Pautsch undergoes his 23rd, and hopefully last radiation treatment

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We have an update on KTIV Sports Director Brad Pautsch’s treatment as he continues to battle brain cancer.

We’re happy to report that Brad underwent his 23rd and hopefully last, radiation treatment at the June E. Nylen Cancer Center in Sioux City Monday morning.

It was back in March of 2021 that Brad had surgery to remove a fast-growing, egg-sized tumor from his brain.

In January 2022, after that surgery, and chemotherapy, doctors declared Brad’s cancer was “in remission.” But in January of this year, doctors told Brad his cancer had returned.

With new medications, and a new round of radiation, Brad continued to battle the cancer, managing to keep his smile and remain positive through it all.

