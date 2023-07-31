Brookings man arrested for strangling cats

(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, Brookings police received a report of a man who had strangled three cats.

Officers found and interviewed 33-year-old Cory Martison about the incident.

Martison admitted to “taking their lives by choking them,” according to the Brookings Police Department.

Martison was arrested for three counts of Cruelty to Animals (class 6 felony).

He was booked into the Brookings County Jail, where he is currently being held on a $1,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead, one injured in Sioux City shooting
Woman dead, man injured in single-vehicle crash in Sioux County
Woman dead, man injured in single-vehicle crash in Sioux County
A medical helicopter was called in to fly a pilot to an Omaha hospital after a helicopter crash...
Northwest Iowa helicopter crash sends pilot to hospital
Vermillion Police investigating Sunday morning fatal stabbing
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Vermillion, SD stabbing
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Blood Donor Day takes place Friday, Aug. 4.
How to participate in Blood Donor Day this Friday
Blood Donor Day takes place Friday, Aug. 4.
How to participate in Blood Donor Day this Friday
Annual Dinner announcement for Lt. Col. Scott Mann for Siouxland Chamber of Commerce dinner.
Sioux City Chamber of Commerce announced keynote speaker for their annual dinner
Brad Pautsch undergoes his 23rd, and hopefully last radiation treatment
KTIV Sports Director Brad Pautsch and his wife Sally pose outside the June E. Nylen Cancer...
Brad Pautsch undergoes his 23rd, and hopefully last radiation treatment