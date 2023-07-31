Coaches Corner: Coach Harpenau shares more on RSM’s redemption story to win Class 1A baseball state title

REMSEN, Iowa (KTIV) - In life, you don’t get many second chances.

That was the final motivation from Remsen St. Mary’s baseball head coach Dean Harpenau as his team prepared to play in the 2023 Class 1A state title game.

“Before we left the bus, actually in practice before I said, ‘You know, there’s not too many times in life you get redemption, a second chance.’ I said, ‘You guys got a second chance.’ And before we left the bus I said, ‘Hey, let’s win this for the seniors,’” said Coach Harpenau.

Remsen St. Mary's hoists their Class 1A baseball state title trophy. (KTIV)

The Hawks remembered the feeling all too well of coming up just one run short in the 2022 Class 1A state title game. They were determined to not have that feeling again. This group came together to cap off the year with a 7-4 win over Lisbon.

Coach Harpenau credits the team’s senior leadership from eight players who have had plenty of experience playing on the big stage.

“They have been in those moments, and have won titles in football, and were one basket away from getting to the state championship in basketball. You know, what kids in the state of Iowa could say I was in two or three state title games? Most people can’t say that, and they almost did it in one year,” said Harpeanu.

Dean Harpenau has been the head coach of Remsen St. Mary’s for 20 seasons, even playing for the Hawks himself during his high school years. He shares more about this season’s journey, and what makes the Hawks community special on this week’s Coaches Corner.

Coach Harpenau celebrates with his seniors after winning the Class 1A state title. (KTIV)

