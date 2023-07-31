Gov. Pillen deploying 60+ Nebraska National Guard soldiers to southern U.S. border

The soldiers will travel to Texas on Aug. 2 as part of Operation Lone Star
Over 60 Nebraska National Guard members are being deployed to assist at the U.S. border with Mexico.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen is deploying more than 60 Nebraska National Guard soldiers to the Texas border in support of Operation Lone Star.

Gov. Pillen’s office announced in a release Monday that the group of soldiers will leave Aug. 2 and return home in early September, meaning the deployment will last around a month.

While in Texas, the soldiers will aim to provide assistance to agencies working to secure the southern U.S. border amidst what Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a “security disaster.”

“This mission is critical to the security of Nebraska as well as other states,” Gov. Pillen said in a press release. “We need to maintain the safety of our citizenry and stem the ongoing influx of illegal drugs, weapons, and criminals into our borders.”

In May, Pillen sent just 10 Nebraska State Patrol troopers to the border, costing some $128,000 in federal funds. This time, the personnel is six times that amount.

“President Biden’s border policies have been ineffective, requiring that states join together to help manage this issue,” Pillen said in the release. “Failure to do so only opens the door to threats that we can’t fully recognize yet.”

Nebraska’s participation in border security comes through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, or EMAC, which allows states to provide resources and assistance to other states in times of emergency.

Federal funds directed through the Nebraska National Guard will cover the costs, according to Pillen’s release.

“The Nebraska National Guard is always ready to respond when our fellow Americans are in need of assistance, whether the emergency is here within our state, within our nation’s borders, or overseas,” Adjutant General Craig W. Strong said in the release. “I am confident that our men and women will make a positive impact serving in support of Operation Lone Star.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead, one injured in Sioux City shooting
Woman dead, man injured in single-vehicle crash in Sioux County
Woman dead, man injured in single-vehicle crash in Sioux County
A medical helicopter was called in to fly a pilot to an Omaha hospital after a helicopter crash...
Northwest Iowa helicopter crash sends pilot to hospital
Vermillion Police investigating Sunday morning fatal stabbing
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in Vermillion, SD stabbing
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens, portraying Pee-wee Herman, poses for a portrait while promoting "The...
Pee-wee Herman actor and creator Paul Reubens dies from cancer at 70

Latest News

Blood Donor Day takes place Friday, Aug. 4.
How to participate in Blood Donor Day this Friday
Blood Donor Day takes place Friday, Aug. 4.
How to participate in Blood Donor Day this Friday
Annual Dinner announcement for Lt. Col. Scott Mann for Siouxland Chamber of Commerce dinner.
Sioux City Chamber of Commerce announced keynote speaker for their annual dinner
Brad Pautsch undergoes his 23rd, and hopefully last radiation treatment
KTIV Sports Director Brad Pautsch and his wife Sally pose outside the June E. Nylen Cancer...
Brad Pautsch undergoes his 23rd, and hopefully last radiation treatment