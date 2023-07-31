How to participate in Blood Donor Day this Friday

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you’re looking for something to do on Friday, why not try and save a life?

“Blood Donor Day” is Friday, Aug 4. KTIV has teamed up with UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s and LifeServe Blood Center for a day-long blood donation drive.

To donate, you have to call or go online to make an appointment. You can make an appointment here, or by calling 1-800-287-4903.

You can book an appointment from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

